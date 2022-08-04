Robert W. Baird Raises Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,406.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,298.25.

MTD stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,353.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,846. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,212.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,312.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock worth $62,238,873. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

