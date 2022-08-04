Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading Up 7.6%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Rockshield Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.
About Rockshield Capital
Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
