Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30-$9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.73 billion-$7.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.76 billion.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.35.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 7,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 29,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

