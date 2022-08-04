Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $77.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

AYX has been the topic of several other reports. FBN Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Alteryx Stock Up 2.9 %

Alteryx stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.92. 26,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.74. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $81.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 65.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

