Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $155.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.15.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ANET traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $123.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,650.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

