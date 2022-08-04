Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €174.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €174.00 ($179.38) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($185.57) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hannover Rück stock traded up €2.80 ($2.89) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €141.60 ($145.98). The company had a trading volume of 135,932 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €149.79. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($119.97).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

