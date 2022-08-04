Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €316.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($325.77) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($237.11) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($178.35) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($180.41) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($317.53) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

ETR:VOW3 opened at €144.48 ($148.95) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a twelve month high of €210.60 ($217.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €140.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €154.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

