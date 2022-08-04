Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $155.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.08. 5,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,239. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,406,000 after purchasing an additional 258,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

