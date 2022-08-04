Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $70.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.14. 30,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,217. Olin has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Olin

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.