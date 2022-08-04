Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $48.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. 61,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,412,446.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,818 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.