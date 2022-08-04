Royal Bank of Canada Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $112.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.69.

TFII stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,652. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

