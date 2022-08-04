Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Maintains Rating for Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Shares of MKL traded down $12.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,202.70. 494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,430. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,171.01 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,306.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,330.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Markel will post 71.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

