Royal Bank of Canada Trims Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Target Price to $541.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $592.00 to $541.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chemed Trading Up 0.1 %

Chemed stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $476.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.01.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 18.87 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Chemed

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,348,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,694 shares of company stock worth $3,843,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.