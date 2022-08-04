Royal Bank of Canada Trims Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Target Price to $44.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of AQUA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.18. 4,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,517. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,068,000 after buying an additional 275,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,262,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,080,000 after purchasing an additional 456,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,918,000 after purchasing an additional 72,538 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

