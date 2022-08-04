Rubic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.63 Million (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Rubic has traded up 76.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rubic alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00632997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00035279 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.