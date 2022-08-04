Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at TheStreet

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RHP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.84 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,593,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

