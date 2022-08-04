Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) by 194.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254,027 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.80% of Fortress Capital Acquisition worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCAX. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 282.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,398 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 33.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 134,597 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCAX remained flat at $9.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,184. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

