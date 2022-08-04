Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $21.53 Million Investment in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,153,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,534,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.71% of Innovative International Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

IOAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,459. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

