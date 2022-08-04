Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $37.10 Million Investment in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,770,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,101,000. FTAC Zeus Acquisition comprises about 0.5% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,024. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.