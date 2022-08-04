Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 162,300 Shares of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 7.27% of Direct Selling Acquisition worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSAQ. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 700,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 239,550 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direct Selling Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DSAQ stock remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

About Direct Selling Acquisition

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

