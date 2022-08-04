Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 295,821 Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,314,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,821 shares during the period. Onyx Acquisition Co. I makes up about 0.3% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONYX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 1,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,863. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

