Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $18.48 Million Position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,482,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 37.00% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $13,742,000.

Get Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I alerts:

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Thursday. 24,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,807. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.