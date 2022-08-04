Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes $2.41 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 369,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

