Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

SAL opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

