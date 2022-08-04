Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 135 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 168 ($2.06) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.79) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.14) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 157.82 ($1.93).

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 118.86 ($1.46) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The stock has a market cap of £33.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,981.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.90.

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Vodafone Group Public

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($465,843.03).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

