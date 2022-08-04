Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.04-$8.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Sanofi from €118.00 ($121.65) to €119.00 ($122.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sanofi from €85.00 ($87.63) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sanofi from €110.00 ($113.40) to €112.00 ($115.46) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.14.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.