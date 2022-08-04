Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.04-$8.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Sanofi from €118.00 ($121.65) to €119.00 ($122.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sanofi from €85.00 ($87.63) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sanofi from €110.00 ($113.40) to €112.00 ($115.46) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sanofi Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 33.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Sanofi by 14.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

