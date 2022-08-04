Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sapiens International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,384. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sapiens International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 151.61%.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $381,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 52.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Articles

