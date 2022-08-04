Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.85 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.75 ($0.40). 3,112,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,871,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.20 ($0.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £413.38 million and a P/E ratio of 358.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.45.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

