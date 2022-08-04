Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Motco boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 746,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,349,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,638,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 116,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.