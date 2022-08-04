Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $19,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,959. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

