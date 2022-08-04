Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) PT Lowered to €25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from €26.00 ($26.80) to €25.00 ($25.77) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.96) to €21.50 ($22.16) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Scor from €38.00 ($39.18) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($34.02) to €35.10 ($36.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scor from €24.50 ($25.26) to €16.00 ($16.49) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($36.08) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.27.

Scor Stock Performance

SCRYY stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.27. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Scor Cuts Dividend

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. Scor’s payout ratio is -127.26%.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

