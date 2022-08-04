Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.20 EPS.

SMG traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $80.20. 20,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,753. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

