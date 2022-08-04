Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.07. 2,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.24. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 49,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

