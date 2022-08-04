Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.20 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,992. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 246,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after buying an additional 23,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

