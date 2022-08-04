Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.20 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.08.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

