SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

SeaSpine stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,322. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $242.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.39.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 499,750 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 277,996 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 21.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 159,926 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 502,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 83,305 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

