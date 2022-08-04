SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. SeaSpine updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SeaSpine Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 1,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,091. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $244.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.
Insider Transactions at SeaSpine
In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SeaSpine
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
About SeaSpine
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
