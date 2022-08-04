SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. SeaSpine updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SeaSpine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 1,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,091. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $244.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.

Insider Transactions at SeaSpine

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaSpine

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SeaSpine by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

