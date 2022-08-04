Sentinel Protocol Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.81 million and $1.86 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00025473 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

