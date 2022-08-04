Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $17,337,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,496,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

