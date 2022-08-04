Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 152 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $109.44 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

