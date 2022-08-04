Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 443 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.67 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

