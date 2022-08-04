Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 25.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Gartner Stock Down 0.5 %

IT opened at $288.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 308.52% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,045 shares of company stock valued at $524,584. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.