Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe stock opened at $424.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.91. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

