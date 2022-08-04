Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 213,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Shares of DUK opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $107.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

