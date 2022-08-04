Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 50,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,809,412.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $10,940,387 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

