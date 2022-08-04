Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after buying an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,870,000 after buying an additional 118,543 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after buying an additional 340,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

