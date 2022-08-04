Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

