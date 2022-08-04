Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $328.40 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.84. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $13.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

