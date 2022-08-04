Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,970 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in InMode by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InMode by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 814,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 485,670 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. TheStreet cut InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

