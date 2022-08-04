Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 604 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,038,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $1,358,476. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

